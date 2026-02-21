Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, NTPC Green, RBL Bank, NHPC among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the week slightly higher in the green, rising 0.2% and 0.4% each, supported by value buying amid global uncertainties.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: PI Industries, NBCC (India), Angel One, Infobeans Technologies, AK Capital Services, Dhunseri Ventures, Stratmont Industries and Spice Islands Industries are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Bharti Airtel: The telecommunications major Bharti Airtel has partnered with cloud security leader Zscaler to launch the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre India.

NTPC Green Energy: The company has declared commercial operations for 158.4 MW of a larger 250 MW solar PV project located in Andhra Pradesh.

Vedanta: The mining major announced on February 20 that its Committee of Directors will convene on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, to evaluate a proposal for issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender has announced the retirement of Executive Director Rajeev Ahuja upon the completion of his tenure, stepping into the role, Jaideep Iyer has assumed charge as the new Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, effective February 21, 2026.

NHPC: In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Friday, the Navratna enterprise announced the green light for the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II project at an estimated completion cost of Rs 2,708.95 crore, alongside the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II project, which is projected at Rs 2,993.96 crore.

UPL: The agrochemical major has announced a major corporate restructuring, approving a composite scheme of arrangement to carve out its India and international crop protection businesses into a newly listed, independent entity.

RailTel Corporation of India: Navratna PSU has secured a domestic work order from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, with an expected financial impact of approximately Rs 1,136.18 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare: HDFC Mutual Fund has expanded its footprint in Aster DM Healthcare by acquiring an additional 2.18% stake through open market transactions.

JSW Steel: The Punjab government said that the JSW Group would invest Rs 1,500 crore in a new steel project at Rajpura in Patiala district.

Sharika Enterprises: The company bagged two domestic purchase orders worth a combined Rs 2.77 crore from LS Cable India Private Ltd.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company has announced a mutual agreement to extend the long-stop date for its proposed acquisition of a 49% equity stake in Ksolare Energy Private Ltd.

