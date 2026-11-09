BHEL, Adani Power, Cummins India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



BHEL share target price

BHEL has been consolidating between Rs 365 and Rs 450 on the weekly chart. The upward trend is expected to continue toward Rs 465–490 in the near to short term. The price is trading above all short-term exponential moving averages, indicating a positive trend. Additionally, momentum has turned positive and is trending upward. Therefore, we believe the uptrend will continue in the coming period.



Cummins India share target price

Since July 2026, Cummins India has been trading lower, forming a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all exponential moving averages, indicating significant selling pressure. It may drift toward the support zones of Rs 3,870 and Rs 3,350. A pullback rally could be triggered if the stock recovers from the oversold zone. Overall, we recommend a 'sell on rise' strategy until it surpasses Rs 4,350, as the stock is expected to remain in a negative to sideways trend.

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Adani Power share target price

Adani Power Ltd has turned positive, finding support at its recent swing low after correcting from the Rs 250 level. A breakout above Rs 215 suggests potential for a move toward the Rs 250–270 range, with key support at Rs 195-175 for the short to medium term. Additionally, the price is supported by the 50-day and 20-day EMAs at Rs 198 and Rs 195 while the RSI remains resilient above 55. We expect the stock to continue its upward momentum in the near term.