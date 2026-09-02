BHEL, BEL, HAL, CG Power, L&T, KEI, Siemens: Jefferies shares target prices

Jefferies, in a fresh note, said the government’s intent on capex would be closely monitored for industrial stocks, as it sees defence and power as standouts in terms of capex visibility. The foreign brokerage picked five stocks namely Siemens Energy India Ltd, Hitachi Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), KEI Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd as its preferred industrial picks with 25-51 per cent potential upside. In total, it assigned target prices to 16 stocks, including Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), BHEL and Data Patterns India Ltd.
Jefferies expects Siemens Energy Ltd to clock 43 per cent growth in earnings per share (EPS) compounded annually over FY25-28, driven by operating leverage and a robust power capex pipeline. The target for the stock is set at Rs 4,800, implying 51 per cent upside.
For Hitachi Energy, it believes the execution of a robust order book should drive operating leverage linked margin expansion and 54 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-29E. The target price for this stock at Rs 45,790 hinted at 41 per cent upside potential.