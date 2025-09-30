BHEL secures order worth Rs 13,000–Rs 15,000 crore, shares gain

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) rose over 2% on Tuesday after the PSU announced a major order win from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL). The order, valued between ₹13,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore covers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) packages for 1x660 MW Amarkantak Unit No. 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura Unit No. 12 Supercritical Thermal Power Plants in Madhya Pradesh.

BHEL shares rose 2.44% to Rs 239.60 against the previous close of Rs 233.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 82,890 crore.

The project includes the supply of equipment, erection and commissioning, and associated civil works. The company stated the order was which was obtained by BHEL through an open tender enquiry, the PSU said in an exchange filing.

Both projects are to be completed within 57 months from the notification of award.

The strong order inflow comes as BHEL's order book surpassed ₹2 lakh crore in the June quarter, reflecting a 51% increase over the previous year. During the same period, the company’s order inflows climbed by 42% year-on-year to ₹13,445 crore.

Despite this, BHEL reported a net loss of ₹455 crore and an EBITDA loss of ₹537 crore for the June quarter, both figures showing a widening compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Shares have risen 12% over the past month, indicating positive market sentiment following the recent order wins and robust growth in the company’s project pipeline.

The scope of this contract underscores BHEL’s capability in delivering large-scale power infrastructure projects for state utilities. The timeline to complete both thermal power units stretches nearly five years, placing emphasis on the company’s ability to execute complex, multi-phase undertakings.

This latest order is expected to reinforce BHEL’s position in India’s heavy electrical engineering sector, while investors and industry observers will continue to watch the company’s ability to convert its growing order book into improved financial results over the coming quarters.