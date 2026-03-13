BHEL, NPTC, ABB India: How to trade these 3 buzzing capital goods stocks

Indian benchmark indices took a 'U-turn' and settled sharply lower on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical concerns. Weak global cues kept the risk-off sentiments elevated on the back of the energy crisis. The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,342.27 points, or 1.72 per cent, to close at 76,863.71, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 394.75 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 23,866.85 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including NTPC, ABB India Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 295 | Stop Loss: Rs 247

BHEL has delivered a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle consolidation pattern, indicating a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The breakout has been supported by a pickup in volumes, reflecting stronger market participation. The stock is also trading above all its key moving averages, reinforcing positive trend alignment. Additionally, the chart structure remains constructive with the formation of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting strengthening momentum and potential for further upside in the near term.



ABB India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,100-7,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,880

ABB India Ltd has registered a bullish breakout from a broader consolidation pattern, signalling continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The technical setup has strengthened further with the 50-day EMA crossing above the 200-day EMA, indicating strong bullish momentum. The breakout has also been accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes, highlighting strong institutional participation and validating the strength of the move, which suggests the trend remains firmly biased to the upside.



NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 425 | Stop Loss: Rs 365

NTPC Ltd has registered a fresh bullish breakout after consolidating above the previous breakout zone, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Price action remains constructive with the formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is trading above its key moving averages, reflecting strong trend alignment. The breakout is supported by a pickup in volumes, signalling stronger market participation, while RSI remains in bullish territory, highlighting improving momentum and strengthening buying interest.