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BHEL Q1 earnings: PSU back in the black with Rs 382-crore profit, hits record high

BHEL Q1 earnings: PSU back in the black with Rs 382-crore profit, hits record high

BHEL Q1 earnings: Revenue surged 40% YoY to Rs 7,698 crore, powered by a 52% rise in the power segment, indicating strong execution of the thermal power capex cycle.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 4:44 PM IST
BHEL Q1 earnings: PSU back in the black with Rs 382-crore profit, hits record high BHEL shares rose 3.5% to Rs 432.75 in the current session post Q1 earnings. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

BHEL Q1 earnings: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a profit of Rs 382 crore in the June 2026 quarter against a loss of Rs 455 crore in the year ago period. Revenue surged 40% YoY to Rs 7,698 crore, powered by a 52% rise in the power segment, indicating strong execution of the thermal power capex cycle.

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Expenses rose to Rs 1506.33 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1462 crore in the year ago period. EPS rose to Rs 1.10 in Q1 against Rs 1.31 in the previous fiscal. Profit before tax came at Rs 512.90 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 607.43 crore in the year ago period. 

EBITDA stood at Rs 504 crore in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 537 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin came at 6.55% in Q1 against 1.80% in Q1 of FY26. Other expenses fell to Rs 390.79 crore in Q1 against Rs 675.05 crore in the year ago period. 

Post Q1 earnings, BHEL shares rose 5.5% to a record high of Rs 441 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Later, the PSU stock ended 4.13% higher at Rs 435.40. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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