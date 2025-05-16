BHEL Q4 result: PAT rises 3% YoY, check margins & dividend; stock ends 2% higher

State-run capital goods major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) at Rs 504.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 3.02 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The company had reported a net profit at Rs 489.62 crore in the year ago period.



BHEL clocked a 8.87 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 8,993.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter, compared to a revenue from operations at Rs 8,260.25 crore in the year ago period. Ebitda for the quarter increased 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 831 crore, while margins improved to 9.25 per cent against 8.81 per cent a year ago.



On a sequential comparison, BHEL's net profit rose 275 per cent from Rs 134.70 crore, and revenue from operations increased 23.5 per cent from Rs 7277.09 crore, reported in the December 2025 quarter.



For the entire financial year 2024-25, the company clocked a net profit of 533.90 crore. It was up 89.18 per cent from Rs 282.22 crore in the last fiscal year. BHEL's revenue from operations increased 18.6 per cent to Rs 28,339.48 crore for FY25 from Rs 23,892.78 crore in FY24.



"The company board has recommended a final dividend at 25 per cent (Rs. 0.50 per share of Rs 2 each) on the paid up share capital of the company for FY 2024-25," it said in a separate exchange filing. "Final Dividend, if declared by the company in the annual general meeting (AGM) shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM, stated the filing.



Following its Q4 results, shares of BHEL dropped nearly 4 per cent from day's high at Rs 259.90. The stock finally settled at Rs 250.35 on BSE, up 1.89 per cent for the day. Its total market capitalization stood above Rs 87,000 crore for the day.

