scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
BHEL shares in focus today, here's why 

Feedback

BHEL shares in focus today, here's why 

BHEL shares gained 0.40% to Rs 211.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 210.95 on BSE. Market cap of the power equipment maker slipped to Rs 73,750 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The multibagger stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 54.6. The multibagger stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 54.6.

 

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are in focus today as the company has inked a long-term Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nuovo Pignone International for addressing compressor revamp opportunities in fertilizer sectors in India. The MoU is for a period of 10 years. 

BHEL shares gained 0.40% to Rs 211.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 210.95 on BSE. Total 4.36 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.15 crore. Market cap of the power equipment maker slipped to Rs 73,750 crore.

The multibagger stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 54.6. BHEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages. 

The PSU stock has lost 17% in a year and gained 200% in two years. 

"BHEL shall be the main (lead) bidder to the identified customers for addressing the compressors train revamp business opportunities in fertiliser sector in India and Nuovo Pignone International will be nominated vendor to BHEL through the subject MoU with definite scope of work," said BHEL.  

The objectives of the MoU are: 

a) BHEL will be able to address Compressor Revamp opportunities in Fertilizer sector in India after strategic Tie Up with Nuovo Pignone International s.r.l. with approx. business share of 50% in Financial terms.

b) BHEL market share is expected to improve in fertilizer sector R&M business. 

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of economy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 11, 2025, 8:32 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement