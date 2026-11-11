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BHEL shares rise over 3% on order win from Power Grid 

BHEL shares rise over 3% on order win from Power Grid 

BHEL stock gained over 3% to Rs 437.20 in the current session against Rs 422 in the previous session. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 12:22 PM IST
BHEL shares rise over 3% on order win from Power Grid BHEL stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) rose over 3% on Wednesday after the PSU firm said it won an order worth Rs 600 crore-Rs 900 crore excluding GST from Power Grid CorporaOon of India Limited (a Govt of India Enterprise) on behalf of its Project SPV Company.

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BHEL stock gained over 3% to Rs 437.20 in the current session against Rs 422 in the previous session.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Total 3.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.10 crore.

The stock looks strong in term of price action as it trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day simple moving averages. The multibagger stock has risen 233% in three years and gained 568% in five years.

BHEL has received order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on behalf of its Project SPV Company for establishment of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur (Gujarat)

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It has received Notification of Award (NOA) for establishment of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur (Gujarat)

The project relates to Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur associated with Transmission system for Integration of Power from RE Projects in Jam Khambhaliya REZ in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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