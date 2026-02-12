BHEL, Torrent Power, Jubilant Foods: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices changed little on Wednesday after a decent rally on the back of trade deal optimism. Market has shifted attention towards Q3 results and upcoming economic data. The BSE shed 40.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 84,233.64, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 18.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 25,953.85.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Jubilant Foodworks and Torrent Power Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Institutional Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Jubilant Foodworks | Caution | Resistance: Rs 575 | Support: Rs 530

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has shown significant advance from Rs 481 to Rs 575 is now facing a pullback as profit-taking suggests a period of correction or consolidation is likely. The formation of Bearish engulfing on the daily chart adds technical weight to this slowdown scenario. On the downside, the critical support level to watch is Rs 530. A breach of this support may accelerate a decline toward the Rs 510-515 area. Conversely, a bullish reversal would only be confirmed upon a sustained break above the Rs 575 level.



Advertisement

Torrent Power | Buy | Resistance: Rs 1,520 | Support: Rs 1,340

After a decisive rectangular pattern breakout propelled Torrent Power to a high of Rs 1,506, the stock is now in a healthy technical pullback which is a normal post-breakout reaction. This retracement could test the crucial breakout support zone around Rs 1,400 where fresh buying interest is anticipated. Positional traders should consider any bullish evidence or supportive price action near this level as a fresh buying opportunity, targeting a resumption of the uptrend towards Rs 1,520. A stop loss is advised at Rs 1,340, a level further reinforced by the supportive confluence of a bullish crossover between the 50-day and 200-day SMA’s.



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Caution | Resistance: Rs 275 | Support: Rs 252

Advertisement

Following a sharp ascent from Rs 241 to Rs 277, BHEL is now witnessing profit booking, with a gap-down opening and a bearish candle below its 20 and 100 SMAs, indicating a potential correction or deceleration in its upward trajectory. The stock could find support near Rs 252 around its 200 SMA and a fall below this level may trigger further decline towards Rs 240. The bearish sentiment is expected to persist as long as the stock trades below the Rs 275–277 resistance zone.