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BHEL, UltraTech Cement, SRF: Top stocks to trade —  Target prices, stop loss & more

BHEL, UltraTech Cement, SRF: Top stocks to trade —  Target prices, stop loss & more

Master Capital Services said that BHEL has registered a decisive all time high breakout after consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 9:29 AM IST
BHEL, UltraTech Cement, SRF: Top stocks to trade —  Target prices, stop loss & moreSRF has emerged from a prolonged consolidation by surpassing the crucial resistance, backed by a strong bullish candle and robust volume expansion, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues including geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices and pressure on the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex added only 1.44 points to close at 77,186.87, while NSE's Nifty50 shed merely 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like SRF, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and UltraTech Cement Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:
 

UltraTech Cement | Buy | Target Price: Rs 12,300-12,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,350
UltraTech is displaying renewed bullish momentum after confirming a breakout from a complex head and shoulders formation, backed by an above average increase in volumes. The move has enabled the stock to reclaim all its key moving averages, signalling a shift in trend in favour of the bulls. Price action has also improved, with the stock establishing a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a robust chart structure. RSI at 57 indicates strengthening momentum while remaining comfortably below overbought territory, supporting the potential for further upside.

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SRF | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,100-3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,720
SRF Ltd has emerged from a prolonged consolidation by surpassing the crucial Rs 2,800 resistance, backed by a strong bullish candle and robust volume expansion. The breakout has also resulted in a decisive move above a declining trend line, indicating a shift in momentum in favour of the bulls. The stock has reclaimed and is sustaining above all its key moving averages, highlighting a strengthening technical setup. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI advancing to 61 and confirming a fresh breakout, suggesting the ongoing uptrend has the potential to extend further.


Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 470-485 | Stop Loss: Rs 410
BHEL has registered a decisive all time high breakout after consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend. The breakout was supported by a sharp rise in volumes, reinforcing the strength of the move. Price action remains firmly positive, with the stock sustaining well above all its key moving averages and maintaining a strong higher high higher low structure. Momentum has strengthened further, as RSI has crossed above 60 and is currently placed at 67, indicating sustained buying interest and improving medium term bullish momentum.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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