BHEL Vedanta, ITC: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target price, stop loss & more



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Caution | Resistance: Rs 440 | Support: Rs 400-385

BHEL continues to trade above its 21-day EMA, indicating that the broader trend remains positive, but the recent price action suggests a phase of consolidation after a sharp rally. It is facing immediate resistance in the Rs 420–425 zone, and only a decisive breakout above this level, backed by strong volumes, can revive bullish momentum and open the door for further upside toward Rs 440. On the downside, Rs 400–405 remains the first major support, followed by a stronger demand zone near Rs 385. The +DI remains above the –DI, reflecting a mild bullish bias; however, the ADX at 14.93 signals a weak trend, while the MACD histogram has turned negative, indicating fading short-term momentum. Traders should remain cautious until a confirmed breakout emerges, as failure to hold above Rs 400 could invite fresh profit booking.

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ITC | Caution | Resistance: Rs 300-320 | Support: Rs 275

ITC Ltd remains under pressure on the weekly chart as the stock continues to trade below its 21-week EMA, indicating that the primary trend is still bearish. However, the stock has started stabilizing near the long-term demand zone of Rs 275–280, which has historically attracted buying interest. The MACD histogram has turned positive, suggesting that downside momentum is gradually fading, although the DMI remains negative with -DI above +DI, indicating bears still hold the upper hand. ADX at 37.5 reflects that the prevailing trend remains strong. Major support is placed at Rs 275, followed by Rs 260, while major resistance stands at Rs 298–300 (21-week EMA) and then Rs 320. A sustained breakout above Rs 300 could trigger a medium-term recovery, whereas a breakdown below Rs 275 may invite fresh selling pressure.

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Vedanta | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 270-285 | Support: Rs 255

Vedanta continues to trade below its 21-day EMA, indicating that the short-term trend remains weak despite signs of stabilization near recent lows. The stock is attempting to form a base around the Rs 255–260 zone, but sustained buying interest is still lacking. The MACD histogram has turned positive, suggesting bearish momentum is gradually easing, although the DMI remains negative with -DI above +DI, reflecting that sellers continue to dominate. ADX at 33.10 indicates the prevailing downtrend still has strength. Major support is placed at Rs 255, followed by Rs 235, while major resistance is seen at Rs 270 (21-day EMA) and then Rs 285. A decisive close above Rs 270 could trigger a relief rally, whereas a breakdown below Rs 255 may lead to fresh selling pressure toward the Rs 235 support zone.