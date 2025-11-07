Business Today
BHEL wins Rs 6,650-crore order for Odisha power project, more details

BHEL stock rose 1.5% to Rs 264 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 91,438 crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 7, 2025 12:04 PM IST
BHEL: The order is to be completed within 48 months from the date of Notification of award (NOA).
SUMMARY
  • BHEL secured a ₹6,650 crore EPC order from NTPC for a 1x800 MW thermal power project in Odisha, covering design, engineering, and commissioning.
  • BHEL's Q2 net profit surged to ₹368 crore, surpassing estimates and significantly higher than last year's ₹96.7 crore.
  • Revenue for BHEL increased by 14.1% year-on-year to ₹7,511 crore, though slightly below market expectations.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) shares rose over a percent on  Friday after the PSU announced it has won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order valued at ₹6,650 crore from NTPC Ltd. The contract covers a 1x800 MW Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage II in Sundargarh district, Odisha. The scope includes design, engineering, supply of equipment, commissioning, and all civil works. BHEL is required to complete the project within 48 months as per company communication.

BHEL stock rose 1.5% to Rs 264 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 91,438 crore. The stock has appreciated 11.9% so far this year.     

The award comes as BHEL reported strong second-quarter financial results last week. Net profit for the quarter reached ₹368 crore higher than ₹96.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 14.1% year-on-year to ₹7,511 crore. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹580.8 crore, beating analyst projections of ₹223 crore. The operating margin expanded to 7.7% from 4.2% last year, above the expected 2.8%.

Market participants have taken note of the company's financial outperformance and the significant order inflow, with attention now turning towards BHEL’s capacity to deliver on this major project within the stipulated timeline.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 7, 2025 12:03 PM IST
