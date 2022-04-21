Big Bull Portfolio: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this stock in March quarter 

The stocks of market mavens of Dalal Street are widely tracked by investors. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull of Indian stock market has trimmed his stake in Tata Motors DVR to 2.95 per cent from 3.93 per cent in December quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern available on BSE for March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,50,00,000 shares or 2.95 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In December 2021 quarter, Big bull's holding in Tata Motors DVR stood at 2,00,00,000 shares or 3.93 per cent.

Shares of Tata Motors DVR ended 2.08 per cent higher at Rs 220.75 on BSE on Wednesday. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 298.50 on November 17, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 124.10 on May 03, 2021.

With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 11,000 crore, the shares stand higher than five day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock of the Tata group company has delivered over 66 per cent return in the past one year. However, on an year-to-date basis, the shares are down over eight per cent.

The data available with trendlyne.com also showed that the ace investor has trimmed his holdings in Escorts to less than one per cent from 5.2 per cent earlier.

Also, he has cut down his stake in the vocational skill training firm Aptech in the March quarter of last fiscal. Stake of Jhunjhunwala along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala fell by 0.05 per cent to 23.38 per cent in Q4 compared to 23.43 per cent for the quarter ended December 2021. His stake in Wockhardt also declined to 2.1 per cent from 2.3 per cent earlier.

However, the big bull has upped his stake in Jubilant Pharmova to 6.8 per cent from 6.3 per cent in the quarter ended December 31. He has also increased his stake in Canara Bank to two per cent from 1.6 per cent.