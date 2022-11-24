scorecardresearch
Bikaji Foods shares surge 10% amid heavy volumes, take 3-day gains to 22%

Bikaji Foods shares surge 10% amid heavy volumes, take 3-day gains to 22%

Bikaji Foods shares rose 10 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 379.55 apiece on BSE. A total of 13.71 lakh shares changed hands on the counter against the recent average of 6.04 lakh shares

Bikaji Foods is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India. It has four manufacturing facilities. The food market in which the company operates is normally dominated by unorganised players Bikaji Foods is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India. It has four manufacturing facilities. The food market in which the company operates is normally dominated by unorganised players

Shares of Bikaji Foods climbed 10 per cent in Thursday's trade to take its three-day winning run to 22 per cent. The stock of ethnic snacks maker rose 10 per cent to hit  new high of Rs 379.55 apiece on BSE. A total of 13.71 lakh shares changed  hands on the counter against the recent average of 6.04 lakh shares.

Published on: Nov 24, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Nov 24, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
