Biocon Biologics Ltd., a global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has entered into a settlement agreement with Amgen Inc. This agreement allows Biocon Biologics to commercialise its Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, across Europe and the rest of world starting December 2, 2025, with other terms of the settlement remaining confidential.

The development follows a similar settlement achieved in the United States earlier in October, expanding the company’s reach in both oncology and bone health therapeutic areas.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, stated, “This settlement sets the stage for Biocon Biologics to bring our Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, to patients across Europe and key international markets. This follows our settlement in the US in October and further broadens our reach across the world in the oncology and bone health therapeutic areas, as we work with healthcare systems to expand access to affordable biologics globally.”

Biocon Biologics had already secured a market entry date for its Denosumab biosimilars Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) for the United States.

The settlement with Amgen is expected to further strengthen Biocon's position in the global biosimilars market, allowing for greater patient access and supporting the ongoing expansion of affordable biologics in major international markets.

Meanwhile, shares of Biocon were trading on a flat note at Rs 395.25 today against the previous close of Rs 394.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 52,843 crore.