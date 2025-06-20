Business Today
Biocon announces closure of QIP, check details

Biocon Ltd shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 345.80 on BSE today. HSBC reiterated a 'buy' recommendation with a revised price target of Rs 390.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 10:01 AM IST
Biocon announces closure of QIP, check details Biocon's stock has grown 4.5% over the past month. This upward trend reflects investor confidence in Biocon's strategic initiatives and its potential for future growth.
SUMMARY
  • Biocon raised ₹4,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement
  • Funds will repay debt and buy convertible debentures from Biocon Biologics
  • Stock rose 1.5% on QIP news, showing investor confidence

Biocon has successfully raised  Rs 4,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), closing the issue on Thursday evening. The board approved issuing 13.63 crore shares at Rs 330 each, a slight discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 347. Biocon Ltd shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 345.80 on BSE today. HSBC reiterated a 'buy' recommendation with a revised price target of Rs 390.

The proceeds will be used for debt repayment and purchasing optionally convertible debentures from its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, held by Goldman Sachs and others. This strategic move is expected to significantly strengthen Biocon's balance sheet, providing the company with more financial leeway to pursue growth opportunities and manage its obligations effectively.

Biocon's stock has grown 4.5% over the past month. This upward trend reflects investor confidence in Biocon's strategic initiatives and its potential for future growth.

HSBC noted that the successful QIP could help alleviate Biocon's debt burden, although the company must focus on the scale-up of its biosimilars and securing USFDA approval for the launch of insulin aspart in the US. The brokerage firm reiterated its 'buy' recommendation, albeit with a slightly reduced price target of 390, decreased from 400. This adjustment indicates a cautious optimism, balancing the immediate benefits of the QIP with the challenges ahead in product development and regulatory landscapes.

Investors in the QIP include major domestic entities such as ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, and HDFC Life Insurance Company. Each contributed varying percentages to the overall placement, with ICICI Prudential MF and SBI MF each acquiring 15.38% of the QIP. The fund injection is expected to bolster Biocon's financial flexibility as it navigates potential new product launches and market expansions. This diverse investor base highlights the broad institutional support for Biocon's strategic direction and its efforts to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 20, 2025 10:00 AM IST
