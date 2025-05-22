Birlasoft, Hind Copper among 5 stocks to be removed from F&O segment; check details

Amid the reports of additions of new stocks in futures & options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), it has announced the exclusion of five stocks from the segment. The leading exchange informed about the same through a circular on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The exchange has announced to exclude Aarti Industries Ltd , Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper Ltd , Mahanagar Gas and Piramal Enterprises from the F&O segment with effect from August 01, 2025. Members are requested to note that the contracts for new expiry months in the following securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months, said the circular by NSE.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd dropped more than 2 per cent to Rs 1,113.50 on Thursday, while Mahanagar Ltd Gas shed 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,360 for the day. Other three stocks- Aarti Industries, Birlasoft Ltd and Hindustan Copper were trading-mostly flat.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months May 2025, June 2025 and July 2025 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the circular added. "Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned securities with effect from August 1."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, NSE had announced to add a dozen stocks, namely- Bharat Dynamics, Kaynes Technology India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam Mankind Pharma, Blue Star, Firstsource Solutions, Fortis Healthcare, Piramal Pharma and UNO Minda- in F&O segment through multiple circulars.

The contracts were launched following approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in accordance with the stock selection criteria outlined in SEBI’s August 2024 circular. According to the NSE, the contracts are also subject to meeting the eligibility requirements under the Quarter Sigma computation cycle for May 2025.

The eligibility of a stocks for trading in derivatives segment is based upon the criteria laid down by SEBI through the various circulars issued from time to time. The stock shall be chosen from amongst the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis.