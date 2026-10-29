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Birlasoft shares jump 12% as Q2 marks first QoQ growth after six quarters; highest, lowest targets

Birlasoft shares jump 12% as Q2 marks first QoQ growth after six quarters; highest, lowest targets

BSOFT331.00(8.13%)

Birlasoft share price target 2026: The highest target price on the stock is Rs 420, set by Ravi Memon of Axis Capital, implying 27 per cent upside.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Birlasoft shares jump 12% as Q2 marks first QoQ growth after six quarters; highest, lowest targetsTurnaround signs have emerged, restoring predictability would be the management’s top priority, analysts said.

Shares of Birlasoft Ltd climbed 12 per cent in Thursday's trade, as the September quarter marked a return to sequential growth after approximately six weak quarters. Soft order book, however, remained a concern as new total contract value of $47 million, as analysts largely retained 'Hold' on the stock. The consensus target on the stock at Rs 347 implied a 5 per cent potential upside for the Birlasoft stock ahead.

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The Birlasoft management itself said the company has ‘not turned the corner yet’, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, as new sales hires are seen taking a couple of quarters to become productive.

"E&U recovery is two to three quarters away, client concentration keeps rising (top 5 at 44.2 per cent), and margins are held near 15 per cent only by reinvesting AI efficiencies. We reiterate our ‘HOLD’ rating with a lower target of Rs 317 (vs Rs 327 earlier)," Nirmal Bang said.

Turnaround signs have emerged, restoring predictability would be the management’s top priority, analysts said.

The highest target price on the stock is Rs 420, set by Ravi Memon of Axis Capital, implying 27 per cent upside. The lowest target among eight brokerages available in the Bloomberg database is Rs 310, set by Pulkit Chawla of 360 One Capital Markets.

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Nomura said Birlasoft's Q2 revenue at $148.3 million was up 2.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency (cc) terms against its expectation of 1 per cent. EBIT margin at 13.4 per cent was higher than Nomura's expectation of 13 per cent. Birlasoft's management expects H2 financial performance to beat H1. This is even as Birlasoft expects Q3could be soft due to furloughs. The total contract value (TCV) came in at $116 million in Q2. The management said the order book fell short of its own expectations, as several deals slipped into Q3 and Q4.

"Revenue growth outpaced signings because of ramp-ups in existing work, and a growing base of framework deals. A key challenge for BSOFT in FY25 and FY26 was sluggish deal wins that accentuated the impact of weak demand on revenue growth. BSOFT’s efforts to revamp its sales team and focus on mining efforts in its large accounts to secure growth will take time to yield result. We believe the timely closure of large deals is critical for BSOFT to improve its revenue growth outlook," Nomura said while suggesting  a target of Rs 330 on the stock.

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Birlasoft delivered a recovery in Q2, with improving execution, though softer deal wins remains a concern, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.  "Sustained growth depends on stronger signings and conversion of AI-led opportunities. We revise our FY27E/28E EPS by 2-2.7 per cent due to higher growth. Retain ‘HOLD’ with a target of Rs 300 (Rs 280 earlier), valuing the stock at 12 times average FY28–29E PE. Birlasoft currently trades at 13 times FY28 PE," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:01 AM IST
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