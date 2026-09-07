Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Black Box shares gain most in 19 weeks amid market crash; more details

Black Box shares gain most in 19 weeks amid market crash; more details

Black Box stock rose 9% (maximum in 19 weeks) to Rs 780 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 712.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,739 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 1:51 PM IST
Black Box shares gain most in 19 weeks amid market crash; more details Black Box stock was among the top BSE gainers in the afternoon session today.

Shares of Black Box Ltd zoomed 9% on Monday as investors aggressively bought the dip with the stock's 200-day moving average (DMA) support lying around Rs 710. Black Box stock rose 9% (maximum in 19 weeks) to Rs 780 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 712.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,739 crore. The stock was among the top BSE gainers in the afternoon session today.

Advertisement

Trading volume zoomed to 444,266 shares, 95% above the 20-day average of 227,811 shares for this time of day.

The investor interest has also remained positive with Black Box securing a massive $131 million (Rs 1,240 crore) data center order.

The stock has advanced 73% in the past 52 weeks compared with a 12% decrease for the company's Bloomberg peers.

 Accordimg to Bloomberg data, Black Box trades at 46 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year. It trades at 61 times trailing EPS.

The company is priced at 10.6 times book value. The company's dividend yield stands at 0.1% on a trailing 12-month basis and 0.1% based on Bloomberg Dividend Projections for the next 12 months.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, analysts have two buy, no hold, and no sell recommendations on the stock. The price target of Rs 1,050.50 represents a 36% rise from the last price.

Q1 earnings

Net profit rose 18% year on year to Rs 56 crore form Rs 47 crore a year ago on account of better EBITDA despite higher exceptional items and higher finance costs.

EBITDA climbed 38% to Rs 160 crore in Q1 against Rs 116 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal.  EBIT margin rose to 7.5% in the June 2026 quarter against 6.6% in the June 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 1719 crore in Q1 -the highest ever-against Rs 1387 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

The ITES major aims to double organic revenue by FY30 to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.3 bn) from Rs 6322 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more