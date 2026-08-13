Black Box shares zoom 8% on record Q1 revenue, positive guidance and Rs 1,240-crore order win 

EBITDA climbed 38% to Rs 160 crore in Q1 against Rs 116 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal. EBIT margin rose to 7.5% in the June 2026 quarter against 6.6% in the June 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 1719 crore in Q1 -the highest ever-against Rs 1387 crore in the year ago period.

The ITES major aims to double organic revenue by FY30 to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.3 bn) from Rs 6322 crore in FY26.

Growing backlog, longer-duration high-value high-margin contracts and sustained order inflows provide multi-year revenue visibility, the firm said.

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Subsequently, the Black Box stock rose 8.39% to Rs 838.25 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 773.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,572 crore.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have entered FY27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,719 crore, up 24% YoY, driven by improved execution of our expanding backlog and the contribution from our recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S. Strong order bookings of US$339 million lifted our backlog to an alltime high of US$949 million, providing greater visibility and a strong foundation for sustained growth."

Order win

Another factor, which led to positive sentiment around the stock was a US$131 million (Rs 1,240 crore) order by the company with a new US-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project in the US.

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The win marks a significant breakthrough for Black Box in the US hyperscaler market, adding a netnew marquee customer to its growing hyperscaler portfolio. It builds on the company's existing work with leading global hyperscalers and further strengthens the data centre industry as a key growth engine for Black Box.