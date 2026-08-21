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'Blinkit moment': Urban Company shares gained 8% today; here's why

'Blinkit moment': Urban Company shares gained 8% today; here's why

URBANCO155.44(6.84%)

UBS said Urban Company is India’s largest online home services platform, with 84 lakh users and 59,000 service providers.

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Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 11:16 AM IST
'Blinkit moment': Urban Company shares gained 8% today; here's why Urban Company: The company's focus on unit economics strengthens the growth outlook

Urban Company Ltd shares surged 8 per cent in Thursday's trade  after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 180. The scrip rose 8.10 per cent to a high of Rs 157.35 on BSE. With this, the stock is up 18 per cent in 2026 so far against an 8.85 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

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UBS said Urban Company is India’s largest online home services platform, with 84 lakh users and 59,000 service providers. It said the company’s FY26 net transaction value (NTV) stood at Rs 4,300 crore and projected 32 per cent compounded annual growth, taking NTV to around Rs 10,000 crore by FY29.The brokerage said it sees India’s online home services market entering its ‘Blinkit Moment’.

It added that strong product-market fit, the company’s balance sheet and its execution track record support growth. UBS also said Urban Company’s focus on unit economics strengthens the growth outlook. It added that it expects InstaHelp to break even ahead of the company’s target and said the market is under-appreciating the opportunity for growth acceleration.

Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO) opened on September 10, 2025, and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment was finalised on September 15, 2025, and the stock was listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025.

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On its stock market debut, Urban Company listed at Rs 162.25 on the NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. On the BSE, it began trading at Rs 161, a premium of 56.31 per cent over the issue price. The stock remains in focus after UBS’s ‘buy’ call, its Rs 180 target price and its bullish view on the company’s growth prospects.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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