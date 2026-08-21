'Blinkit moment': Urban Company shares gained 8% today; here's why

Urban Company Ltd shares surged 8 per cent in Thursday's trade after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 180. The scrip rose 8.10 per cent to a high of Rs 157.35 on BSE. With this, the stock is up 18 per cent in 2026 so far against an 8.85 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex during the same period.
UBS said Urban Company is India’s largest online home services platform, with 84 lakh users and 59,000 service providers. It said the company’s FY26 net transaction value (NTV) stood at Rs 4,300 crore and projected 32 per cent compounded annual growth, taking NTV to around Rs 10,000 crore by FY29.The brokerage said it sees India’s online home services market entering its ‘Blinkit Moment’.