Block deal effect: Bombay Burmah shares zoom 9%, Mcap crosses Rs 10,000 crore

The stock is down 31% from the 52-week high of Rs 2135 reached on October 23, 2025. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1301 on March 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, in early deals, Sensex was trading 184 pts higher at 74,500 and Nifty rising 58 pts to 23,328.

Q1 earnings

Bombay Burmah Trading reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 582.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, rising 17.1% from Rs 497.7 crore in the corresponding period of FY25. The company’s revenue from operations rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,088.7 crore, up from Rs 4,711.9 crore in Q1FY25. The growth was primarily fueled by the food-bakery and dairy products segment, which generated Rs 5,003.5 crore in revenue, a significant jump from Rs 4,626.0 crore a year ago.

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About the company

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is a multi-divisional conglomerate and the second oldest publicly listed company in India, established in 1863. As a flagship entity of the Wadia Group, it maintains a diverse presence across plantations, auto electric components, and healthcare, while also serving as a major investment holding company for the group's interests, including a significant stake in Britannia Industries.