Block deal: ITC share drops 5%; BAT likely seller, stock turnover hits Rs 16K crore

Shares of ITC Ltd fell 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade, with its turnover touching Rs 16,200 crore within first 30 minutes into trading amid reports of block deals on the counter. This comes a day after British American Tobacco confirmed that it was exploring the possibility of selling a 'small portion' of its stake in the FMCG company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

ITC saw 33.25 crore shares changing hands in at least six block deals earlier today, accounting for 2.6 per cent of the total equity, as per media reports. Shares changed hands at Rs 417 per share and amounted to Rs 13,863 crore, CNBC TV-18 reported. This was at a 3.89 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 433.90 for ITC.

Following the development, the ITC stock fell 4.82 per cent to hit a low of Rs 413 on NSE. With this, ITC shares are down 13 per cent year-to-date and 1.79 per cent for the one-year period.

BAT held a 20.3 per cent stake in ITC, making it the company's largest investor according to data from the London Stock Exchange (LSEG).

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it said that if it decides to divest its stake in ITC, the transaction would be carried out through an on-market trade. BAT had stressed that no final decision was made, and there was no certainty that a sale will occur or what the terms might be.

“A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate,” Company Secretary Caroline Ferland said in a statement.

Last year, BAT offloaded 43.69 crore shares of ITC—approximately 3.5 per cent of the company’s outstanding stock—for around $2 billion. That deal ranked as the third-largest block trade in Indian market history.

Amid renewed market speculation, BAT provided no additional details on Tuesday and reiterated that there was no assurance the sale will go ahead. The company, which owns brands like Dunhill and Lucky Strike, had continued to take a cautious approach regarding any potential transaction.

Advertisement

In February, BAT forecasted a modest 1 per cent growth in annual revenue, citing challenges such as tax issues in Bangladesh and Australia.

