Block deal today: Honasa may see 89 lakh shares changing hands; floor price at Rs 450

Earlier this month, Equirus Securities said it remained positive on Honasa as the company has repaired execution rather than simply lapped a weak base. The domestic brokerage said near-term growth should benefit from improving offline execution, a rising contribution from focus categories and the scaling of younger brands.

"More importantly, Honasa’s repeatable brand-building model—identifying attractive categories, creating hero products and scaling them efficiently—provides a strong foundation for sustained long-term growth," it said.

Honasa has a 12-month Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 559.25, which implied 20 per cent upside over the prevailing price. Atiqur Stock Broking on Septemebr 21 suggested 'Buy' with a target of rs 616. JPMorgan on September 16 suggested 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 410.

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Equirus said growth at Honasa will be driven by Mamaearth, which it said may deliver 10 per cent CAGR post its reset. Equirus expects The Derma Co to grow at 20 per cent CAGR, supported by product extensions and offline scale-up. Besides, it expects the younger brands to grow at 27 per cent CAGR collectively, albeit off a smaller base.

"We forecast 314bps of EBitda margin expansion to 13 per cent by FY29E, driven by opex optimisation, translating into ROE improvement to 22 per cent in FY29E. We initiate coverage with LONG with a Dec’27 target price of Rs 595, based on 48 times Dec’28E EPS of Rs 12.4," it said.