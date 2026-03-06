Block deal today: PB Fintech shares fall as Rs 695 cr worth shares change hands

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and digital consumer credit marketplace Paisabazaar, fell nearly 3 per cent in Friday’s trade following block deals worth about Rs 695 crore. A total of 48,40,439 shares changed hands in block deals at Rs 1,435.10 apiece. The stock slipped 2.49 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,436.10 on NSE. The stock fell about 3 per cent on BSE. Buyers and sellers could not be immediately identified.

Advertisement

Related Articles

PB Fintech shares have been in a bear grip, falling 20 per cent in 2026 so far. As much as 99.86 per cent of PB Fintech was held by the public as of December 31, 2025.

Mutual funds owned 9,35,14,516 shares, translating into a 20.21 per cent stake in the company as of December 31, 2025. A total of 18 insurance companies held a 4.58 per cent stake in the company.

Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. owned a 2.09 per cent stake, while foreign portfolio investors such as Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund Inc. together held a 36.95 per cent stake.

For the December quarter, PB Fintech reported 165 per cent YoY rise in consolidated PAT at Rs 189 crore. "Our UAE Insurance premium grew 62% YoY & aligning more towards health & life insurance, similar to our India business. We have unique value proposition of cross-border health insurance products & claims assurance program for motor insurance. This business is now consistently profitable for four consecutive quarters," the company said in February.

Advertisement

Nuvama noted that core platform insurance revenues surged 41.7 per cent YoY, driven by strong growth of 44 per cent YoY in premium. Growth in total premium continued to be strong as online term and health new premium growth was 68 per cent YoY.

Online core credit revenues declined 3.4 per cent YoY as disbursements remained muted but improved 8.3 per cent QoQ signalling a bottom, Nuvama noted.

The management post its Q3 results reiterated its ambition to evolve into a full-fledged financial platform in Paisabazaar. Savings and investment offerings will be extensions of the existing credit business, it noted.