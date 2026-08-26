Block deals today: Welspun Corp, Groww to see Rs 3,322 crore worth shares changing hands

At least two companies namely Welspun Corp Ltd and Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) would see a combined Rs 3,322 crore worth block deals today, as per term sheets seen by Business Today.
Welspun Corp block deals today
In the case of Welspun Corp, MD & CEO Vipul Mathur is looking to sell 3 lakh shares, while a promoter group entity Welspun Investments And Commercials Ltd may sell 60 lakh shares. The total selling of 63 lakh shares would account for 2.4 per cent of the total outstanding shares of Welspun Corp. The floor price of the deal is set at Rs 2,250 apiece, a 4.1 per cent discount to its previous day's closing price of Rs 2,345.50 on NSE. The deal size stands at Rs 1,417.50 crore. IIFL Capital Services is the sole placement agent for the deal.