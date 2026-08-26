Block deals today: Welspun Corp, Groww to see Rs 3,322 crore worth shares changing hands

The stock has been in news after the company bagged its largest-ever single order, worth $1.8 billion. The US order involved supplying pipes for the evacuation and transportation of more than 3 billion cubic feet of gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast.

According to Systematix, the order has significantly strengthened Welspun Corp's order book, taking it from Rs 25,750 crore to Rs 42,100 crore, and has improved revenue visibility for FY28 and FY29. The brokerage said the company's medium-term outlook is supported by its record order book, with 60-65 per cent concentrated in the US, and by execution visibility extending through FY29. It said the US business is likely to remain the main earnings driver, helped by capacity expansion and sustained demand.

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Groww block deals today

In the case of Groww, existing investors Ribbit Capital V LP, Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V and GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V are looking to sell 9.82 crore shares, accounting for 1.6 per cent of total share outstanding at floor price of Rs 195 apiece. The deal size stands at Rs 1,914.30 crore or about $200 million. JP Morgan India Private Ltd is acting as a broker on the secondary placement of equity shares. The floor price is at 3.95 per cent discount to last close price.

Groww has been seeing block deals of late. Recently, it saw 7.78 crore shares changing hands in two block trades worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore, accounting for about 1.2 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity, according to Bloomberg data.