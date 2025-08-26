BLS International shares rally 7% on Rs 2,055 crore order; details here

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd rose 7 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company said that it has received a work order worth about Rs 2,055.35 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The stock jumped 6.6 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 392.45 on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 368.15. At 11:30 am, the shares were up 2.23 per cent at Rs 376.35. The counter has rallied nearly 22 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 308.65 and has delivered over 5 per cent returns in the past six months.

In a stock exchange filing, BLS International said, "BLS International Services Limited has received a work order on August 25, 2025 from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India, for providing services as a service provider for establishing and running district level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK).”

The order entails setting up and managing ASK across districts in the country to deliver appointment-based and walk-in Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and related services. The contract has a tenure of six years, the company added.

BLS International reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, with net profit surging 49.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 181 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 44.2 per cent to Rs 710.6 crore.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 15,481.46 crore. On the technical front, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while remaining below the 20-, 30-, 100-, 150- and 200-day SMAs.

Meanwhile, Iincorporated in 1983, BLS International Services Ltd is a global tech-enabled service provider, primarily engaged in outsourcing and administrative functions for visa, passport and consular services on behalf of diplomatic missions worldwide. The company also handles attestation and apostille services for the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.