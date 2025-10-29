Blue Dart Express shares zoomed 12% today; here is why

Shares of Blue Dart Express Ltd surged 11.73 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 6,187.45 after the logistics major reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

The company's net profit rose 29.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81 crore, compared to Rs 63 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 7 per cent to Rs 1,549.3 crore from Rs 1,448.4 crore a year ago. EBITDA climbed 15.6 per cent to Rs 251.9 crore, against Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter, while operating margins improved to 16.3 per cent, up from 15.1 per cent in Q2 FY25.

The company stated that its third quarter is typically its strongest, supported by festive and year-end shipment volumes. Blue Dart also announced an annual price revision of 9–12 per cent, effective January 2026, to offset cost inflation and maintain service quality.

Technically, Blue Dart's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.41. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.51 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 175.75 with a return on equity (RoE) of 27.95. According to Trendlyne data, Blue Dart has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility.

Around 39,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 599 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 23.84 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,533.24 crore.

As on September 2025, promoters held a 75 per cent stake in Blue Dart.