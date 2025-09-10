Blue Jet Healthcare OFS by Akshay Bansarilal Arora at 7.6% discount kicks off today

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, as the two-day offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora is set to kick off today. The floor price for the Rs 800 crore offer is set at Rs 675 apiece, which is at 7.6 per cent discount to NSE's Tuesday closing price of Rs 730.75 apiece.

Promoters held 86 per cent stake in Blue Jet Healthcare as of June 30, and to meet the minimum public shareholding norm, they needed to bring down this stake in the company to 75 per cent. Akshay Bansarilal Arora alone held 11,96,70,324 shares or 68.99 per cent stake in the smallcap company at the end of June quarter. Shiven Akshay Arora and Archana Akshay Arora also owned 10.96 per cent and 6.05 per cent, respectively.

The base offer is for Rs 400 crore, with an option to absorb any oversubscription to the tune of Rs 400 crore. A total of 6.83 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company may change hands.

Only non-retail investors would be allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e., September 10, 2025. While placing their bids, non-retail investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of retail category.

The offer would take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on T day, commencing at 9:15 a.m. It would close at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on the same date.

For retail investors, and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 Day: September 11, 2025 (T+1 Day), the OFS would continue to take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges.

Only retail investors are allowed to place their bids on T+1 day, i.e., September 11, 2025. Further, those non-retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day, would be allowed to carry forward their un-allotted bids for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of retail category and also revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS Guidelines.