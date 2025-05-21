Two more stocks- Blue Star Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are set to join the latest entrant list of futures and options (F&O) segment from May 30, 2025, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A week earlier, NSE had announced to add eight stocks through two separate circulars.

Advertisement

Related Articles



In its latest communication dated May 20, 2025, NSE informed about the addition of two more stocks Blue Star and Firstsource Solutions (FSL). Following the update of F&O entry, shares of Blue Star and FSL rose 2.5 per cent to Rs 1649.70 and Rs 377, respectively on Wednesday.



The market lot and scheme of strikes of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on May 29, 2025 through a separate circular, said NSE. "The details of applicable quantity freeze shall be available in the contract file which shall be applicable for trading on May 30, 2025," it added.



NSE made the decision through two separate circulars dated on May 7 and May 9, with the former one informing the addition of three stock including Fortis Healthcare, Piramal Pharma and UNO Minda, while the latter one included the names of Bharat Dynamics, Kaynes Technology India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam and Mankind Pharma.

Advertisement



The contracts were launched following approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in accordance with the stock selection criteria outlined in SEBI’s August 2024 circular. According to the NSE, the contracts are also subject to meeting the eligibility requirements under the Quarter Sigma computation cycle for May 2025.



The eligibility of a stocks for trading in derivatives segment is based upon the criteria laid down by SEBI through the various circulars issued from time to time. The stock shall be chosen from amongst the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis.