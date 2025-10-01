BMW Ventures turns wealth destroyer on market debut; stock lists at 21% discount

Shares of BMW Ventures disappointed on its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 01 as the trader and distributor of industrial components settled at Rs 78 on NSE, a discount of 21.21 per cent over its issue price of Rs 99. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 19.19 per cent at Rs 80 on BSE.

Listing of BMW Ventures has been sharply below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, BMW Ventures were commanding a discount of Rs 2 per share in the grey market, suggesting a negative listing for the investors. The grey market premium (GMP) stood around Rs 8-10 per share, when the issue was open for bidding.

As of the listing price, investors made a loss of Rs 3,171 on each lot of 151 equity shares worth Rs 14,949. The stock has been listed in the T-segment which means that intra-day buying and selling its not allowed in the counter and circuit filter for the stock remains 5 per cent in both directions for initial 10 trading sessions.

BMW Ventures sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 94-99 per share with a lot size of 151 equity shares, between September 24 and September 26. The company raised Rs 231.66 crore through its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a only 1.50 times, fetching more than only 1.02 lakh applications. The quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 3.03 times while the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 3.09 times. The allocation for retail investors was undersubscribed and was booked only 99 per cent.

Grey market premium (GMP) of BMW Ventures has seen a sharp fall following the robust bidding for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a no premium in the unofficial, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. However, it was around Rs 4-8, when the issue was running for bidding.

Patna-based BMW Ventures is primarily engaged in trading/distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll forming, and the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel girders. The company supplies steel products through 1,299 dealers as on March 31, 2025 dealers spanning 29 of the 38 districts in Bihar.

The issue has limited coverage from brokerage firms, which shared mixed views on the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of BMW Ventures and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue.