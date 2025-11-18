Bombay Burmah terminates MSTC agreement; stock up 11% today

Shares of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation surged on Tuesday, jumping up 11 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 2,049 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,841 apiece. The company also informed the exchanges that it has terminated its agreement with MSTC Limited.

In its filing, the company said the pact has been terminated with effect from today, i.e., 18th November 2025, referring to its earlier communication dated August 7.

The original agreement was intended to engage MSTC as selling agent for sale of immovable properties/land etc. through MSTC’s e-auction platform.

Explaining the reason for calling off the arrangement, Bombay Burmah said the “online bidding process was unsuccessful” and “inconsistent with the Corporation’s strategies.” It added that the termination will not have any material impact on operations. The company also clarified that it holds no stake in MSTC and that the deal does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

With today’s rally, Bombay Burmah’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,156 crore. The Mumbai-based conglomerate has diversified interests spanning tea plantations, auto electric components, healthcare, and real estate.