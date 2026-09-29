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Bondada Engineering wins orders across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh; shares gain

Bondada Engineering wins orders across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh; shares gain

BONDADA276.05(1.08%)

Bondada Green Engineering Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, received an order for the supply of 200 telecom towers under the BSNL 40GBT project in Gujarat.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 3:10 PM IST
Bondada Engineering wins orders across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh; shares gainShares of Bondada Engineering Ltd rose 2.16% during the session, touching a high of Rs 279, compared with the previous close of Rs 273.10.

Bondada Engineering Ltd shares rose over 2% in Tuesday's trade after the company announced multiple orders aggregating to Rs 146.90 crore across its telecom infrastructure, renewable energy and energy-efficient lighting businesses.

The orders include contracts for the supply of telecom towers under the BSNL 4G project in Gujarat, A-class items for a ground-mounted solar power plant in Maharashtra and Watt Solar Street Lights (W-LED) in Uttar Pradesh. The company said the orders were received from various government and private sector customers.

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Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd rose 2.16% during the session, touching a high of Rs 279, compared with the previous close of Rs 273.10.

Under the telecom infrastructure segment, Bondada Green Engineering Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, received an order for the supply of 200 telecom towers under the BSNL 40GBT project in Gujarat.

In the renewable energy segment, Bondada Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd received an order for supplying A-class items required for a ground-mounted solar power plant in Maharashtra. The company said the order strengthens its presence in the growing solar energy value chain.

Meanwhile, Bondada E&E Pvt Ltd received an order for the supply of 18 Watt Solar Street Lights (W-LED) in Uttar Pradesh, adding to the company's portfolio of energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions.

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The company said the orders have an execution period of 2 to 4 months from the receipt of the orders. It added that the diversified wins further strengthen its order pipeline and reflect its capabilities across multiple infrastructure and clean-energy business verticals.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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