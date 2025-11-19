Bondada Engineering shares rise on renewable energy partnership with Adani Group

Bondada Engineering Ltd has entered into a five-year framework agreement with the Adani Group to serve as a strategic design and construction partner in renewable energy. The collaboration is part of Adani’s efforts to develop a 30 GW renewable energy park in the Khavda region of Kutch, with Bondada set to contribute to both design and construction aspects. The agreement was formalised at the Adani Corporate Office in Ahmedabad, involving senior leadership from both organisations. As part of the first phase, Adani Green Energy Ltd has awarded Bondada Engineering a 650 MW solar works order.

Following the announcement, Bondada Engineering shares rose 2.42% intraday to Rs 423 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4647 crore. The company highlighted its progress in India’s solar engineering and construction sector, noting it recently crossed 1 GW of commissioned solar capacity. Bondada currently has 1.8 GW of projects under execution, 2.5 GW in new orders, and 2 GW of independent power producer (IPP) work in Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement underscores Bondada Engineering's growing market presence and its role in advancing large-scale renewable energy initiatives in partnership with major industry players like Adani.

The company’s expanding order book and continued execution of significant solar capacity projects signal its increased recognition within the sector.