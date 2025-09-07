Bonus season is here: 1:1 to 4:1 issues announced, see which stocks are in

Four companies, including household names like Patanjali Foods, have lined up bonus share issues this September, signaling financial confidence and attracting strong investor interest. With record dates fast approaching, shareholders need to act quickly.

Bonus shares are free additional shares issued to existing shareholders, typically in proportion to their current holdings. These are often funded from a company's reserves or profits and serve as a non-cash way to reward investors. Here’s a look at four companies that have recently announced such issues:

1. Hamps Bio Limited

Bonus Ratio: 1:1 (1 bonus share for every 1 share held)

Record Date: September 9, 2025

Market Cap: ₹26.14 crore

Latest Price: ₹60 (+1.97%)

Sector: Pharmaceuticals & processed food

Founded in 2007 in Gujarat, Hamps Bio produces tablets, syrups, and freeze-dried foods under the brand "Fzyezy." Its bonus issue reflects confidence in business sustainability.

2. Patanjali Foods Limited

Bonus Ratio: 2:1 (2 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

Record Date: September 11, 2025

Market Cap: ₹64,905 crore

Latest Price: ₹1,789.95 (–1.28%)

Sector: FMCG

Formerly Ruchi Soya, Patanjali Foods is one of India’s largest edible oil and health food producers. This generous bonus issue is seen as a strategic move to improve share liquidity.

3. Stellant Securities (India) Limited

Bonus Ratio: 4:1 (4 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

Record Date: September 12, 2025

Market Cap: ₹49.28 crore

Latest Price: ₹665.45 (+1.99%)

Sector: Financial services & consulting

Originally a Yellow Pages publisher, Stellant now focuses on investment advisory and securities trading. Its aggressive bonus offer signals expansion plans.

4. Regis Industries Limited

Bonus Ratio: 1:2 (1 bonus share for every 2 shares held)

Record Date: September 12, 2025

Market Cap: ₹125.27 crore

Latest Price: ₹7.28 (+2.10%)

Sector: NBFC

Based in West Bengal and active since 1982, Regis invests in listed equities and is RBI-registered. The bonus issue hints at improved financial reserves and investor-focused growth.

With bonus shares viewed as a sign of strong balance sheets and positive outlooks, investors should mark these record dates and review their portfolios accordingly.