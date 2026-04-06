Two listed entities are set to disburse bonus shares to their shareholders in the week ahead. Investors tracking corporate actions should keep an eye on record dates to ensure eligibility for the bonus allotments.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible for settlement. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not be reflected in the demat account in a timely manner.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Avax Apparels bonus share, ratio, record date

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for the bonus issue is April 7 (Tuesday), and the deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares would be April 8 (Wednesday).

R M Drip bonus share, ratio, record date

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:7. This means that shareholders will receive five new fully paid-up equity shares for every seven existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

Advertisement

The record date for the same is set as April 10 (Friday). "The deemed date of allotment of the Bonus Equity Shares shall be the next working day following the Record Date, i.e., April 13, 2026," it stated, adding that the move would increase its authorised share capital.

R M Drip also said that its board had cleared "the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs 31,50,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Crore Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 31,50,00,000 (Thirty-One Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Re 1/- each to Rs 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore only) divided into 50,00,00,000 (Fifty Crore) Equity Shares of Re 1/- each, subject to approval of the Members through the Postal Ballot process."