Waaree Renewable, Borosil Renewables, Websol Energy, KPI Green shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of solar energy firms are in news today after the government announced an ambitious plan to manufacture solar cells domestically by 2028, marking a significant step towards achieving a fully indigenous solar value chain.

Borosil Renewables, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares are in focus today. Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic (PV) panels, flat plate collectors and greenhouses.

On the other hand, Waaree Renewable is primarily in the business of renewable energy solutions, with a specific focus on solar power.

Shares of Websol Energy System will also be tracked today. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of solar cells and modules.

KPI Green Energy stock will also be tracked on Friday. KPI Green Energy is primarily engaged in the development, construction, operations and maintenance of solar power projects.

Gita Renewable Energy shares are also in focus. The firm is engaged in operation and maintenance of solar power plants, also hit upper circuit of 5 per cent on January 23.

Shares of Waa Solar, which is engaged in the business of solar power generation, are also on investors' radar today.

At the state review meeting on Renewable Energy, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi highlighted the drive to develop in-country capacity for not only solar modules but also critical upstream components such as wafers and ingots.

"The country is now advancing beyond modules to develop domestic capacity for wafers and ingots as well, ensuring that the entire solar manufacturing ecosystem is established within India. This step will not only reduce import dependence but also generate employment, boost investment, and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing,” the minister was quoted as saying by a press release issued by the ministry."

The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, has driven investments of Rs 50,000 crore and created over 12,600 direct jobs to date. India now boasts a module manufacturing capacity of 100 gigawatts.

Joshi pointed out that the nation has already attained 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, achieving this milestone five years ahead of schedule. However, he emphasised that effective capacity utilisation is equally crucial.

As of September 2025, India has surpassed 251.5 GW of non-fossil capacity, already more than halfway towards the national goal of 500 GW by 2030. Joshi attributed this progress to top-level leadership, stating, "This achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which transformed India’s clean energy growth and domestic manufacturing in the renewable energy sector, and is accelerating the march towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.