BPCL, IOC, HPCL shares unfazed as Brent crude hits $100 a barrel for first time since July

Oil India Ltd shares were trading at Rs 498.65, up 0.71 per cent from their previous close of Rs 495.15. The stock opened at Rs 498.85 and hit a high of Rs 504.65, marking a gain of around 1.92 per cent over its previous close. It touched a low of Rs 496.30.

Reliance Industries Ltd shares were trading at Rs 1,287.50, down 0.53 per cent from their previous close of Rs 1,294.30. The stock opened at Rs 1,285 and hit a high of Rs 1,294.40 before falling to a low of Rs 1,278.

GAIL (India) Ltd shares were trading at Rs 174.70, marginally down from their previous close of Rs 174.75. The stock opened at Rs 174.65 and hit a high of Rs 175.35 and a low of Rs 173.60.

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Brent crude oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July on Wednesday as escalating US-Iran tensions and concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies pushed the benchmark higher. Brent rose as much as 2.3 per cent in London trade.

The surge in crude prices has put Indian oil and gas stocks in focus, with the impact differing across producers, refiners and other energy companies. Rising crude prices are generally positive for upstream producers such as Oil India and ONGC because they can improve oil realisations, while higher input costs can pressure oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC.

Among OMCs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) shares were trading at Rs 303.85, down 0.12 per cent from their previous close of Rs 304.20. The stock opened at Rs 300 and hit a high of Rs 306.10 before falling to a low of Rs 298.35, down around 1.92 per cent from its previous close.

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Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) shares were trading at Rs 135.60, up 1.01 per cent from their previous close of Rs 134.25. The stock opened at Rs 133.70 and hit a high of Rs 136.10 and a low of Rs 133.15.

Among others, Petronet LNG Ltd shares were trading at Rs 287.10, down 0.35 per cent from their previous close of Rs 288.10. The stock opened at Rs 283 and hit a high of Rs 288.50 before touching a low of Rs 283.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares were trading at Rs 617.90, up 1.48 per cent from their previous close of Rs 608.90. The stock opened at Rs 618.95 and hit a high of Rs 624.80, while the low stood at Rs 608.20.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 0.24 per cent at 11,071.15 at 2 pm on Wednesday, even as the broader Nifty 50 was down 0.39 per cent.

The latest crude rally comes amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East. Reuters reported that Brent was near $100 a barrel as attacks involving the US, Iran and Iran-backed forces raised concerns over potential disruptions to oil supplies and key shipping routes.