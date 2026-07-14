Brent crude oil prices rise 13%, hit one-month high; AI stocks tumble 

Brent crude oil prices zoomed 13% in two days post renewed attacks between Iran and US in the the weekend. With the latest rally, brent crude price has hit a one month high. On the other hand, the rising tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to offload AI and computer chip companies on valuation concerns.

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Brent crude oil price has risen from $75.48 per barrel on Friday to $85.66 per barrel today, gaining 13.48% in two days.

A crash in technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix contributed to the market downturn in Kospi which crashed 9% in the previous session.

SK Hynix shares fell 15.37% to 1,845,000 won and Samsung Electronics tanked 10.7% to 254,500 won.

SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics account for over 60% of KOSPI’s total market capitalization, leaving the index highly sensitive to movements in semiconductor stocks.

Meanwhile, renewed fighting in the Middle East disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for crude exports from the Persian Gulf. The supply concerns intensified after US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade aimed at preventing tankers carrying Iranian oil from using the strategic waterway. Trump also proposed a 20% charge on all cargo transiting the strait, saying the proceeds should compensate the United States for providing security in the region.

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Even after the recent rally, Brent crude remains well below the peaks seen during earlier geopolitical crises, when the global benchmark briefly traded close to $120 a barrel on fears of widespread supply disruptions.