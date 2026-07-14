Brent crude rally revives pressure on paint, tyre and aviation stocks; should investors be worried?

Rising crude prices are once again forcing investors to reassess India’s oil-linked stocks, with paint makers, tire companies, aviation names and oil marketing firms moving back into focus as Brent edges toward the $80-a-barrel mark. In the latest market commentary, Asian Paints emerged as a key stock to watch, with technical analysts arguing that the counter remains resilient unless a crucial support level gives way.

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The immediate trigger is a renewed bout of geopolitical anxiety around global shipping routes and energy security. With Brent climbing again, the concern for Indian equities is familiar: higher crude raises input costs, squeezes margins for downstream users and can quickly alter sentiment in sectors heavily dependent on petroleum-linked raw materials.

That is especially relevant for companies such as Asian Paints, where crude derivatives play a meaningful role in cost structures. The market conversation has now broadened beyond oil marketing companies to include “paint counters, tires, aviation” and virtually “anything linked to crude,” underlining how quickly oil can ripple through multiple pockets of the market.

Asian Paints at a Technical Crossroads

On Asian Paints, Rupak De of LKP Securities struck a measured note. “The stock is currently holding above its 50-days moving average, exponential moving average,” he said, suggesting that the chart structure remains intact despite the macro noise.

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His key marker is clear: “There shouldn’t be any problem till the time stock is holding above 2626.” According to De, only a break below that level would raise the risk of “some more extension of the correction.” For traders, that effectively turns Rs 2,626 into the near-term line between stability and renewed weakness.

Why the Market Isn’t Panicking Yet

What stands out is that the broader market response remains relatively contained. Even as crude has firmed up, the wider tone in equities has not completely cracked, with market participants still showing a buy-on-dips approach in several pockets, particularly midcaps and select financials.

That suggests investors are, for now, treating the oil spike as a tradable risk rather than a structural shock. Still, if Brent sustains higher levels, margin-sensitive sectors could face sharper scrutiny, and stocks like Asian Paints may become early indicators of whether crude stress is beginning to bite more deeply into corporate earnings expectations.