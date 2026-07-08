Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Brent crude spikes over 6% as Trump declares Iran ceasefire 'over'; Sensex, Nifty tumble 2%

Brent crude spikes over 6% as Trump declares Iran ceasefire 'over'; Sensex, Nifty tumble 2%

At last check, Brent crude futures were trading 6.09 per cent higher at $78.68 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $5.92 to $74.61 per barrel.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 3:27 PM IST
Brent crude spikes over 6% as Trump declares Iran ceasefire 'over'; Sensex, Nifty tumble 2%The spike in crude weighed on equity markets across Asia, including India.

Brent crude oil prices surged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire understanding with Iran was "over", reigniting concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

At last check, Brent crude futures were trading 6.09 per cent higher at $78.68 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $5.92 to $74.61 per barrel.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict with Iran was "over" and added that he did not want to engage with Tehran.

The interim ceasefire understanding between Washington and Tehran was intended to provide a 60-day window for negotiations on a permanent agreement. However, indirect talks held in Qatar reportedly ended without any breakthrough, while the US military launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

Reports of attacks on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have also renewed worries over potential disruptions to one of the world's key energy trade routes.

The spike in crude weighed on equity markets across Asia, including India. Domestic benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell more than 2 per cent each in afternoon trade as investors turned risk-averse.

Advertisement

Among Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries (RIL), UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards. All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in negative territory.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the renewed geopolitical uncertainty has interrupted the market's recent recovery.

"With the renewed US-Iran tensions and the consequent spike in Brent crude, markets are again back in uncertain territory. How long this would last and what its consequences would be are now in the realm of uncertainty," he said.

He noted that Indian equities had been gradually strengthening on the back of sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and improving macroeconomic fundamentals, but the latest developments have temporarily clouded that positive outlook.

Advertisement

"Therefore, investors have to wait and watch the developments," Vijayakumar added.

Echoing a similar view on Brent, Maulik Patel, Head of Research at Equirus Securities, said renewed US-Iran concerns and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have once again brought crude oil prices and their implications for India's economy and corporate earnings into sharp focus.

Meanwhile, according to provisional NSE data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 468 crore in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of Rs 248.72 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today