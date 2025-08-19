Brightcom Group shares extend gains as company ropes in this top defence scientist as advisor

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd continued to rise for the fourth straight session in Tuesday's trade. The penny stock climbed 4.97 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 16.69. At this price, it has surged 15.82 per cent in four trading days.

The company, in a BSE filing, said, "It is a matter of immense honour and pride for Brightcom Group to announce that Prahlada Ramarao, Padma Shri (2015) award-winning defence scientist and widely regarded as the Father of the Akash Missile, will be advising M Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of the company."

"Prahlad's extraordinary contributions include his leadership in projects such as Akash, BrahMos, Prithvi, Agni and Nag missiles, his tenure as Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and as Vice Chancellor of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology. His guidance will provide invaluable direction to Brightcom Defence, our dedicated division focused on serving India’s national security goals," it added.

Brightcom recently announced the launch of 'Brightcom Defence', a new division dedicated to next-generation aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software.

The division will focus on capabilities such as AI-powered UAV flight systems, real-time threat detection, coordinated drone swarm operations, aerial platform cybersecurity and high-fidelity mission simulation engines.

Leveraging its expertise in AI, machine learning and real-time data processing, Brightcom aims to collaborate with governments, global defence innovators and allied technology partners.

On the earnings front, the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,456 crore for the quarter, up 23.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 210.86 crore, marking a 32.6 per cent rise from the same period last year.

Separately, Brightcom shares resumed active trading on July 14, 2025, after a year-long suspension. Prior to this, the stock was listed in the 'Z' category or the Trade-for-Trade segment, where trading was restricted to only the first trading day of the week.

The company has previously faced delays in financial reporting, AGMs and key managerial appointments. It has also been under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) scanner over preferential allotment of shares and warrants. The market regulator had accused the company of concealing information, violating regulatory norms, and issued a show-cause notice last year, alleging under-reporting of expenses and overstating profits between FY15 and FY20.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "The company has faced disciplinary action from Sebi, and corporate governance remains its biggest concern. It’s best for investors to steer clear of this stock for now."

As of June 2025, promoters held an 18.38 per cent stake in the ad-tech company.