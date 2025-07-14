Brightcom Group shares resume trading, hit 5% lower circuit; analysts advise exit

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd resumed regular trading on Monday after the BSE and NSE revoked their year-long suspension on the stock. Previously, Brightcom shares were listed in the 'Z' category or the Trade-for-Trade segment, where trading was limited to only the first trading day of the week.

At last check, the stock was locked at its 5 per cent lower circuit limit of Rs 20.48 today. Around 80.56 lakh shares had changed hands on the BSE, with a turnover of Rs 16.82 crore. The stock’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 4,132.70 crore.

The company has faced delays in financial reporting, scheduling of annual general meetings (AGMs) and key managerial appointments. It has also been under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi's) scanner regarding preferential allotment of shares and warrants.

Sebi had accused Brightcom of concealing information, failing to adhere to regulatory norms, and issued a show-cause notice last year to top executives, including Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy. The notice alleged under-reporting of expenses and overstatement of profits during the financial years 2014-15 (FY15) to FY20.

Some former company officials and an independent director recently settled a case related to these financial irregularities by paying Rs 35.4 lakh.

The company also issued a notification about the postponement of its Board Meeting, initially scheduled for July 12. "We have noted the concerns expressed by some shareholders and would like to clarify that the meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 16, 2025. We assure all stakeholders that this rescheduling does not impact the re-listing of the company's equity shares on BSE and NSE on Monday, July 14, 2025, and that all related processes remain on track," the statement read.

A few market experts have advised investors against initiating fresh positions in the stock and recommended existing holders to exit, citing the operator-driven nature of the counter.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "The company has faced disciplinary action from Sebi, and corporate governance remains its biggest concern. It’s best for investors to steer clear of this stock for now."

Nilesh Jain, AVP - Derivative and Technical Research at Centrum Broking, noted, "If you look at Brightcom's charts over the last 2–3 years, there have been frequent upper and lower circuits, indicating it's a highly liquid and operator-driven counter. Now that trading has resumed, any pullback should be used as an exit opportunity. There are better options available in the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. This is a micro-cap with low liquidity, so it's best to avoid taking fresh positions. Those already invested should exit at current levels and consider stronger stocks."

As of June 2025, the promoters held an 18.38 per cent stake in the ad-tech firm.