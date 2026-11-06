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Britannia Q2 results: Revenue climbs to Rs 5,542 crore, profit rises 10%; stock reacts

Britannia Q2 results: Revenue climbs to Rs 5,542 crore, profit rises 10%; stock reacts

BRITANNIA4,754.00(4.54%)

Britannia's operating profit margin stood at 17% in Q2 FY27, compared with 15.3% in the preceding quarter. Its PAT margin was 13% of revenue.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Britannia Q2 results: Revenue climbs to Rs 5,542 crore, profit rises 10%; stock reactsBritannia Industries shares fell as much as 3% during Friday's trading session, touching a low of Rs 4,828 against the previous close of Rs 5,000.

Britannia Industries Ltd shares decline 5% as the company reported a 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,542 crore for the September quarter of FY27. The company's profit after tax (PAT), representing the owners' share, rose 10.2% to Rs 721 crore, according to investor presentation.

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The company's operating profit increased 8.5% YoY to Rs 943 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 10.6% to Rs 977 crore. Britannia's operating profit margin stood at 17% in Q2 FY27, compared with 15.3% in the preceding quarter. Its PAT margin was 13% of revenue.

Britannia Industries shares fell as much as 5% during Friday's trading session, touching a low of Rs 4,749.30 against the previous close of Rs 5,000.

The company highlighted broad-based growth across sales channels during the quarter. General trade growth in Q2 FY27 was 2.6 times the level recorded in FY26, while other channels continued to grow faster, at 1.8 times the pace of general trade. E-commerce contributed around 7% of the company's business.

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Britannia also reported growth across its adjacent businesses. Its adjacent bakery businesses, which include cakes, rusks, wafers and croissants, grew by more than 20% during the quarter. The dairy business, led by cheese, ghee and milk drinks, recorded double-digit growth. Its international business also rebounded to mid-teens growth across key geographies.

On the cost front, the company reported an increase in several key input costs compared with the year-ago quarter. Refined palm oil costs rose 17%, milk costs increased 16%, and industrial fuel costs were up 45%. Flour costs declined 4% during the same period.

In the first half of FY27, Britannia's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 10,506 crore, up 13.1% YoY. PAT increased 11.7% to Rs 1,312 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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