Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Britannia, Tata Consumer, Marico: What should investors do as commodity inflation rise

Britannia, Tata Consumer, Marico: What should investors do as commodity inflation rise

GODREJCP880.00(2.76%)

Equirus has set a target price of Rs 509 for Emami, Rs 280 for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Rs 1,582 for United Spirits, Rs 12,168 for Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Rs 1,941 for Safari Industries and Rs 1,511 for CCL Products.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Britannia, Tata Consumer, Marico: What should investors do as commodity inflation rise Equirus said the raw-material environment had "rotated rather than eased" in the second quarter of FY27.

Equirus Securities has maintained its 'LONG' rating on 13 FMCG and consumer-staples stocks, even as the raw-material environment turns less favourable with inflation broadening across several key commodities. The list included Britannia Industries Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, Emami, Jyothy Labs, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, United Spirits, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Bikaji Foods International, Zydus Wellness, Safari Industries and CCL Products (India).

Advertisement

In its September 1 industry update, Equirus said the raw-material environment had "rotated rather than eased" in the second quarter of FY27. While the sequential correction in crude-linked inputs is providing some relief, this is being partly offset by renewed inflation in sugar, menthol, cocoa and coffee. The brokerage said cereal-weighted portfolios remain relatively better placed, while companies with higher exposure to sugar, specialty ingredients and coffee could face greater cost pressures.

Among the key inputs, sugar has emerged as a major concern, with prices up 19 per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Equirus said this could directly affect biscuits, confectionery, malted beverages and carbonated soft-drink bottlers. Palm oil prices were up 21 per cent year-on-year, while menthol prices rose 33 per cent year-on-year and 21 per cent sequentially.

Advertisement

At the same time, crude prices were down 10 per cent sequentially, although still 38 per cent higher year-on-year. HDPE prices declined 18 per cent sequentially but remained 30 per cent higher year-on-year. Equirus said the overall raw-material tailwind is becoming less broad-based, making individual commodity movements increasingly important for relative margin performance.

Equirus' 13 LONG-rated stocks

Britannia Industries: Equirus has a LONG rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,477. The company remains exposed to sugar, palm oil, milk and other key inputs.

Godrej Consumer Products: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,293. Crude-linked inputs, packaging materials and other commodities remain relevant to its raw-material basket.

Tata Consumer Products: Equirus has a LONG rating with a target price of Rs 1,385. The company's exposure to tea, coffee, cocoa and other beverage inputs comes as several of these commodities have seen renewed sequential inflation.

Advertisement

Marico: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 954. Marico's key raw-material exposures include edible oils, with groundnut, mustard, soya and sunflower oil prices showing year-on-year inflation.

Emami: Equirus has retained its LONG rating and set a target price of Rs 509.

Jyothy Labs: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 250. Jyothy Labs is among the companies exposed to palm oil, palm fatty acid and crude-linked input costs in Equirus' commodity tracking.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Equirus has a LONG rating and target price of Rs 280. The company is exposed to sugar, palm oil, wheat and dairy-related inputs tracked in the report.

United Spirits: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,582.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Equirus has retained its LONG rating with a target price of Rs 12,168. Menthol is among the key commodities highlighted for the company's input basket, with prices up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Bikaji Foods International: The brokerage has a LONG rating with a target price of Rs 735.

Zydus Wellness: Equirus has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 606.

Advertisement

Safari Industries: The brokerage has retained its LONG rating with a target price of Rs 1,941. Safari Industries is among the companies exposed to polypropylene and PVC prices, which were up 26 per cent and 16 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

CCL Products (India): Equirus has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,511.

Equirus has set a target price of Rs 509 for Emami, Rs 250 for Jyothy Labs, Rs 280 for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Rs 1,582 for United Spirits, Rs 12,168 for Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Rs 735 for Bikaji Foods International, Rs 606 for Zydus Wellness, Rs 1,941 for Safari Industries and Rs 1,511 for CCL Products (India).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more