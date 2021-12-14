Brokerages bullish on this Tata group stock; see over 50% upside

ICICI Direct has maintained its bullish stance on steel behemoth Tata Steel. The brokerage firm holds a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,400 (upside of 20 per cent).



"India’s share in Tata Steel’s overall consolidated production capacity has risen from 29 per cent in 2010 to 57 per cent in 2020 and is likely to reach 73 per cent by 2030," it said in its recent report.



ICICI Direct noted that over the last six months, Tata Steel’s net debt/equity has improved from 0.98x at the end of FY21 to 0.79x at the end of H1FY22. Similarly, Tata Steel’s net debt/EBITDA has improved from 2.44x at the end of FY21 to 1.21x at the end of H1FY22.



Of late, the stock has been hovering around Rs 1,100 levels. It ended 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 1166.95 in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,42,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.



Brokerage firm Anand Rathi expects the rest of the year to be stronger for Tata Steel's standalone operations. Domestic steel prices are at a discount to import parity prices allowing companies to push through price hikes.



It noted that iron ore integration in domestic operations enables the company to capture the increase in steel prices in profits. European operations are also expected to remain profitable with an improvement in spreads which lead to a further fall in net debt over FY22-FY24 even though Tata Steel will continue to pursue growth capex in India.



Anand Rathi also holds a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,776 (upside of over 50 per cent from current market levels).



The steel major reported a standalone net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 8,843 crore as compared to Rs 9,112 crore in Q1 FY22 and Rs 2,598 crore in Q2 FY21. On a consolidated basis, Tata Steel's profit stood at Rs 12,548 crore in Q2, while consolidated revenue stood at Rs 60,283 crore.



Tata Steel's gross debt decreased to Rs 78,163 crore as of the September quarter, with repayments of Rs 11,424 crore in H1 FY22. The company's net debt declined to Rs 68,860 crore.



The company said it is pursuing the hydrogen route in IJmuiden, a Dutch port city, and a detailed assessment is underway. This involves the introduction of direct reduced iron (DRI) technology which can make iron using natural gas or hydrogen before it is converted to steel.