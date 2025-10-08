BSE 500 gainers: 5 stocks rally up to 91% in 3 months; 1 Tata Group firm

Despite broader market volatility in 2025 driven by fickle foreign outflows and trade-war jitters, five stocks within the BSE 500 index have delivered stellar returns over the past quarter.

KIOCL Ltd led the charge, surging nearly 91 per cent from Rs 293.40 to Rs 563.30 over three months. The iron-ore miner, which is also involved in beneficiation, pellet production, and related services such as mineral exploration and O&M, commands a market capitalisation of Rs 31,897 crore. On Wednesday, KIOCL was trading 6.83 per cent lower at Rs 524.85.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) followed with a nearly 50 per cent jump, moving from Rs 389.95 to Rs 583.70. The diversified mining and mineral-processing firm explores bauxite, fluorspar, manganese, silica sand, limestone, bentonite, and ball clay, catering to industries ranging from glass and ceramics to water purification and drilling. Its market cap stands at Rs 18,811 crore, with the stock rising 1.34 per cent to Rs 591.55 on Wednesday.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd posted a 40 per cent gain, climbing from Rs 2,082.30 to Rs 2,915.80. The firm offers investment banking, portfolio and wealth management, advisory services, and financial consulting. Valued at Rs 24,657 crore, the stock was up 1.86 per cent at Rs 2,970 on Wednesday.

HBL Engineering Ltd recorded a 38.7 per cent rise, moving from Rs 628.05 to Rs 871.50. Known for its batteries—ranging from lead-acid and Ni-Cad to silver-zinc and lithium—as well as railway and defence electronics services, HBL carries a market cap of Rs 24,531 crore. On Wednesday, it traded 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 883.55.

Rounding off the list, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd posted roughly a 38 per cent gain, from Rs 6,671.05 to Rs 9,206.35. The Tata Group company primarily invests in equities, debt instruments, and mutual funds, with a market valuation of Rs 47,033 crore. The stock was up 0.97 per cent at Rs 9,296.10 in Wednesday’s trade.

