BSE, L&T, Bharat Forge, Navin Fluorine, Sundram Fasteners shares: Expert weighs in

Gorakshkar added, "At current levels, the stock could be expensive, but from a longer-term portfolio perspective, any weakness should be used to accumulate this one."

The market expert also identified Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd and Sundram Fasteners Ltd as his preferred picks.

"We are looking at L&T after strong Q1 numbers. Order book has grown by almost 14-15 per cent despite challenges in the Middle East. So I think L&T definitely deserves a second look. From the chemical pack, Navin Fluorine also looks interesting," he stated.

"I think the chemical sector seems to have turned around. A lot of interest from funds and investors has started coming in. So Navin Fluorine could be a good bet. From auto ancillaries, we continue to remain positive on stocks like Bharat Forge and Sundram Fasteners," Gorakshkar also said.

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"The auto components segment is going to be a much more interesting space because clearly, all segments of the market are showing very strong volume growth," he further stated.