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BSE, Manipal Health, Bharat Coking Coal, Ceigall, Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life | Stocks in focus today

BSE, Manipal Health, Bharat Coking Coal, Ceigall, Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life | Stocks in focus today

BSE3,352.00(1.33%)

Supreme Engineering Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, Standard Surfactants Ltd and MVK Agro Food Product Ltd are among companies that will announce their June quarter results today.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 8:04 AM IST
BSE, Manipal Health, Bharat Coking Coal, Ceigall, Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life | Stocks in focus today Dozen of companies including Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sagility Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd have their AGMs today.

After falling for seven straight sessions, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to open higher on Thursday, in line with positive cues from Asian markets. The US Treasury’s decision to at least double buybacks of longer-term bonds helped push US Treasury yields lower and boosted global market sentiment. Gift Nifty was trading 143 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 24,232.50, signalling a gap-up start for the Indian market. Here are dozens of stocks that are in focus today:

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BSE: The stock exchange said it has entered into an agreement with MSCI for a number of their indices. BSE will explore the launch of futures and options contracts in India linked to these indices, subject to regulatory approvals. MSCI indices are amongst the world’s most widely tracked benchmarks linked to more than $21 trillion in AUM as of December 31, 2025, BSE noted.

Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dhampur Sugars Ltd are among sgar stocms in focus as average wholesale sugar prices rose to Rs 48.39 per kg. The stocks rose, riding on hopes of better-than-anticipated sugar realisations.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd: Supreme Engineering Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, Standard Surfactants Ltd and MVK Agro Food Product Ltd are among companies that will announce their June quarter results today.

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InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd: Dozen of companies including Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sagility Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd have their AGMs today.

Aditya Infotech: The company board has approved Rs 1500 crore in fundraise via QIP. "In addition to approving the matter pertaining to the fund raising, (as set out above), the Board also approved such other ancillary actions as may be necessary in connection," the company said.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd: The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL. BCCL is undertaking appropriate steps in accordance with the instructions of the concerned authorities, including conducting the required technical study and seeking fresh permission at the earliest.

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Ceigall India Limited: The infrastructure development company said its joint ventures secured five Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) worth a combined bid cost of Rs 2,423.70 crore for road construction on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.

HDFC Life: The board of life insurer has approved reappointments of CFO Shah and CEO Padalkar for five years.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd: The auto major will raise vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent. The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors.

Wheels India: The company board approved the issuance by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, of an aggregate of up to 12.69 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 1,418 to the proposed allottees, for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs. 180 crore.

Dr Lal Pathlabs: The company has incorporated a unit in Uzbekistan.

JSW Dulux Ltd: The company received show cause notice from Odisha GST department.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 8:04 AM IST
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