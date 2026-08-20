BSE, Manipal Health, Bharat Coking Coal, Ceigall, Aditya Infotech, HDFC Life | Stocks in focus today

Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dhampur Sugars Ltd are among sgar stocms in focus as average wholesale sugar prices rose to Rs 48.39 per kg. The stocks rose, riding on hopes of better-than-anticipated sugar realisations.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd: Supreme Engineering Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, Standard Surfactants Ltd and MVK Agro Food Product Ltd are among companies that will announce their June quarter results today.

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InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd: Dozen of companies including Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sagility Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd have their AGMs today.

Aditya Infotech: The company board has approved Rs 1500 crore in fundraise via QIP. "In addition to approving the matter pertaining to the fund raising, (as set out above), the Board also approved such other ancillary actions as may be necessary in connection," the company said.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd: The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL. BCCL is undertaking appropriate steps in accordance with the instructions of the concerned authorities, including conducting the required technical study and seeking fresh permission at the earliest.

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Ceigall India Limited: The infrastructure development company said its joint ventures secured five Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) worth a combined bid cost of Rs 2,423.70 crore for road construction on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.

HDFC Life: The board of life insurer has approved reappointments of CFO Shah and CEO Padalkar for five years.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd: The auto major will raise vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent. The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors.

Wheels India: The company board approved the issuance by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, of an aggregate of up to 12.69 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 1,418 to the proposed allottees, for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs. 180 crore.

Dr Lal Pathlabs: The company has incorporated a unit in Uzbekistan.

JSW Dulux Ltd: The company received show cause notice from Odisha GST department.